Yella Beezy arrested over hand sanitizer (video)

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was arrested last week for gun and drug possession but maintains his innocence and stated that the police are just harassing him. He also said the charges will soon be dropped because the alleged drug was simply hand sanitizer, which they mistook for a bottle of codeine and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup, commonly known as lean or syrup.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the “That’s On Me” rapper born Markies Deandre Conway, was pulled over by police and found to be in possession of greater than 400 grams of a controlled substance along with four handguns and a rifle. The report did not specify what substance was found. He was charged with a misdemeanor for the guns and a felony for the drugs. The 29-year-old Dallas rapper took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

“I went to jail and got arrested for hand sanitizer, not no drugs bruh. Let me tell you how desperate they is to make an arrest. Homie got a brand of hand sanitizer that looks like a drink. But it say hand sanitizer on it. Just like how girls got the eyelashes in a pill jar, she got hand sanitizer in a drink bottle. I’m the first rapper that went to jail over hand sanitizer,” Yella Beezy explained on IG.

Yella Beezy also stated that he told the police to run a test on-site but that his arrest would make a better headline.

“Wen they run test on the Hand Sanitizer the charges gone be dropped . Lied again and said the dogs ‘alerted’ on my car – everybody know i don’t smoke! On straight bs…. i told the man smell it or put it on your hand and they wouldn’t , couldn’t do nothing about the guns Cuzz everything legit but when guns and ‘drugs’ together that’s a case . Even tho it’s hand sanitizer they still charged me until they find out lol … all they had to do was smell it or put some on took money , jewelry and phones for what ???? Crazy !” he added.

