Atlanta Falcons are the 1st fully vaccinated team in NFL

August 18, 2021 /
Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Falcons helmet (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jeff Bukowski)

The Atlanta Falcons have never won a Super Bowl, but they have just secured the title as the first NFL team to be fully vaccinated, according to the league office in New York.


Commissioner Roger Goodell explained to the media that, as a result of the 100 percent vaccination rate, the Georgia team will no longer have to adhere to mandatory protocols, according to WSB TV, such as: daily testing, mask-wearing and automatic quarantine periods when in proximity to a person who tests positive.

This announcement comes about a month after Goodell warned NFL teams that they would have to forfeit games if too many players tested positive at anytime during the season to play their scheduled games.


Furthermore, Goodell informs the league that players who cannot play due to a positive test would not be compensated for the games they miss.

According to NBC News, if a team has to forfeit, both teams would lose their game checks.

That seems to be a low possibility now as 75 percent of the league has been vaccinated. Another 15 teams have topped the 95 percentile of full inoculation.

