Omar Epps hit with restraining order by man he never met

Juice and Love & Basketball star Omar Epps has been hit with a restraining order by a man he never met.

In the ridiculous charges obtained by The Blast, the complaint claims Epps broke into an unidentified man’s jail cell and “sat on his lap while in custody.” The restraining order was filed on March 21, by the 36-year-old Los Angeles man and Epps’ attorney wants the petition tossed after being forced to respond. They also believe the man suffers from mental illness.

“(This man) is a complete stranger to me. I have never met him. I have never spoken to him. I have never had any direct or indirect contact with him. I have never previously written about him. I had never even heard of (him) until I was served with his application for a restraining order. I have no intention or desire whatsoever to make contact with, associate with, or communicate with (him) in any way. I am a fairly visible public figure, and mostly known for my work as an actor. I believe (the man) may know of me only because of my professional work,” Epps stated in his response to the restraining order.

Epps is currently starring in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” The court has already denied the temporary application for the restraining order but a hearing for the case is slated for later this week.

“It is manifest that he is mentally unwell and that his allegations are the product of his mental state. He claims Mr. Epps writes about (him) not by using his name but by calling him (by a nickname.) The man claims he was choked in jail by some unnamed person, not Mr. Epps.”

The man “admits he has no evidence of wrongdoing because Mr. Epps “…talks too low.q2 Astonishingly, the person claims Mr. Epps somehow broke INTO a jail cell at the court lockup and sat on his lap while he was in custody. Yet, he presents absolutely no evidence of any of his untrue claims because no evidence exists,” Epps attorney further stated in the documents.

The case is expected to be tossed once it goes before the court.