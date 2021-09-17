Kindred the Family Soul proud to own the honorable title of ‘Auntie and Unc’

Kindred the Family Soul is a Philly originated, neo soul duo. They consist of husband and wife, Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon. This duo is widely known for its beginning hits, “Far Away” and “Stars” from their debut album Surrender to Love. The couple has been hard at work releasing hits since 2003 and has a new project titled Auntie & Unc.

Rolling out had a conversation with Kindred to get details on the origin of this new album.

Where do the terms “Auntie & Unc” come from?

Aja: The auntie thing has actually been under quite a bit of debate in recent years. It’s like, when exactly do you become an auntie? And what does that indicate to other adult women about you? Is it that you’re older? Is it that you’re no longer useful? Does it make you not sexy, all of these different things. So for me, it meant the opposite of those things.

Actually, I always thought about my auntie’s growing, these were women who were full women, they were fully realized. And so they had earned the auntie space in their lives with a bit of a badge of honor. It’s that if there are adult women who are younger, and they want guidance, and they want advice, and they want respect, they come to the Auntie. You’re not quite an elder, but you have the receipts that say you know what you’re talking about. Yet, you’re still fun, and you’re still sexy, and you’re still outgoing. You still enjoy life.