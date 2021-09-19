 Skip to content

Bobby Brown hates idea of remaking Whitney Houston’s ‘Bodyguard’ (video)

September 19, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Bobby Brown (Photo Credit: Bang Media)

Iconic crooner Bobby Brown is not feeling the idea of remaking Whitney Houston’s classic film Bodyguard. 


The 1992 film, which also starred noted actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner, catapulted Houston to yet another level of intergalactic fame. Houston also belted out the monstrous single “I Will Always Love You,” the primary factor behind making Bodyguard bestselling motion picture soundtrack of all time.

Variety reported that Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, has been charged to write the remake. The movie will reportedly be inspired by the original romantic drama which grossed more than $400 million worldwide.


Brown is an R&B legend himself who also happens to be the widower of Houston. “The Greatest Love of All” singer passed away at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the eve of the Grammy Awards in 2012.

TMZ caught up with Brown as he deplaned at the Los Angeles International Airport. One of its reporters asked him if he thought a remake of The Bodyguard was a bad idea, to which he responded with an emphatic “yeah,” and then walked off in disgust. 

Brown’s was the kindest of the responses to the prospect of a Bodyguard remake. Many Twitter users were even more repulsed by the idea.

