Wack 100 threatens Kim Kardashian’s lawyer over the sex tape

The famously irascible and combative music manager Wack 100 responded with fire after Kim Kardashian’s lawyer tried to clown him for saying he possesses an unseen porn video of Kim K. and Ray J.

Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer, who is frequently described as a “legal pitbull,” was not complimentary when he spoke to TMZ about Wack allegedly possessing a sex tape of his client.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack, who’s never been known to back down from a confrontation, took to his Instagram story to warn Singer that speaking disparagingly about him in the future will have consequences.

Wack, who used to be Ray J’s manager, told Bootleg Kev on his podcast that there is a “part 2” to the infamous sex tape that transformed Kardashian from an obscure friend of socialite Paris Hilton into an international star almost overnight.

Wack never made it clear if this tape that he says he’s in possession of is a continuation of the first porn video or there is another one.

The current manager for The Game indicated the unreleased sex tape is better, longer and more graphic. He also told Kev that he is offering it to Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West. Interestingly enough, he never offered to give the tape to Kardashian.

He never revealed how he came into possession of the sex tape nor why Wack went public with the news. Perhaps fans will soon learn if there is a method to the madness.