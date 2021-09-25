 Skip to content

Désirée Kelly partners with No Kid Hungry to combat childhood hunger

September 25, 2021   |  

Désirée Kelly. Photo Courtesy of No Kid Hungry.

Share Our Strength, a non-profit organization committed to eradicating hunger and poverty in the United States and abroad, runs the No Kid Hungry campaign, dedicated to ending childhood hunger. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue, to the point where one in four kids around the world could face hunger this year.


One of the new ways NKH is mitigating the crisis is through the use of art, so they reached out to renowned fine artist Désirée Kelly for help. NKH’s request was simple: paint a mural in the heart of Detroit that highlights the issue and inspires people to act. Kelly answered the call and delivered, and the mural was formally unveiled on Friday, Sept. 24.

Photo courtesy of No Kid Hungry.


“I wanted to relate to the community and people who are in the area, and it’s something that I aspired to do when I was growing up as a young artist,” Kelly said in an exclusive interview with rolling out.​​

Désirée Kelly working on the NKH Detroit mural. Photo courtesy of No Kid Hungry.

Born and raised in Detroit, Kelly tells stories through portraits, utilizing a mixture of street art and a traditional oil technique. Her work has garnered national acclaim and attention.

Still, Kelly’s focus is on impact, not making pieces to simply be admired.

“When I do get asked to do a mural, I hope that it really resonates with the community and means something, and is not just a piece of art,” Kelly told rolling out.

To accomplish the goal of impact for NKH, Kelly fittingly drew inspiration from the very people the campaign is aimed at helping: children.

“One of the [Detroit Public Schools] kids asked, ‘What if a magic wand could make Covid go away?’,” Kelly relayed.

