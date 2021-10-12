Pastor Troy helps clear the streets of firearms during gun buyback event

Rapper Pastor Troy has always spoken about peace in the hood and put his money where his mouth is during a gun buyback event with the City of South Fulton in Georgia on Oct. 9.

The event was held to help curtail gun violence in the metro Atlanta area. The city offered $100 for rifles turned in, while handguns and broken weapons were rewarded with $75 and $25 respectively. The gun buyback event also had a “no photos, no IDs, no questions, first come, first serve” policy. Pastor Troy posted about the success of the event on Instagram as he helped clean up the streets.

“Thanks everybody that supported the Gun Buy Back!!! We got 50 guns off the street. That’s gangsta. Thanks @handcuffs_and_heelz and @TheChiefofSF #DSGB #DSGG,” he wrote.

South Fulton councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs was also at the event with the “Vice Versa” rapper and spoke about the importance of the program.

“Most cities in the metro Atlanta area have been plagued by an increase in gun violence, especially during the pandemic. We don’t anticipate solving all issues related to gun violence. But, as a community, we can do our part to promote responsible gun ownership and get illegal guns off the street. We will pay you to turn in your gun – no questions asked. No photos. No IDs,” Gambs told the media.

She also shared a few pictures on Instagram and added that the program returned after being dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After having to take a year off for the pandemic, it was great to be a part of the Third-Annual Gun Buyback with the City of South Fulton Police Department and Pastor Troy. We’ve taken 47 guns off the streets, and we will continue to do our part to make our community safer,” she added on IG.

Check out a few pictures of the buyback program below.