Ray J released from Miami hospital

Ray J is home from the hospital and feeling much better.

The “One Wish” singer was admitted to a medical facility in Miami earlier this month suffering from pneumonia but he was discharged over the weekend, has stopped using an inhaler and isn’t on oxygen anymore.

Sources told TMZ Ray feared he was going to die at one point and has now realized he needs to take better care of his health because he believes his illness was sparked by his busy schedule and constant travel.

While he was in the hospital, the 40-year-old star filed for divorce from wife Princess Love for the third time.

He had filed paperwork to end his marriage last September, shortly after they reconciled following Princess’ divorce petition in May 2020, but they decided to give their romance another try.

The pair even moved to Miami together with their 3-year-old daughter Melody and 21-month-old son Epik in a bid to make things work.

On their decision to move their family from Los Angeles to Florida, Ray said at the time: “We’re in a good place right now, we’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami, I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

And although Ray admitted then that he and Princess are “meant to be together,” he stopped short of saying their romance was completely back on track.

“We are together. Are we back together? I think that’s just a journey we gotta take but we are together, we love being together.

“Now it’s figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together because I think we are meant to be together,” he said.