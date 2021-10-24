Blueface’s family violently attacked at their home

The childhood home of Blueface’s was broken into and his parents were violently attacked, requiring hospitalization.

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold and her husband were attacked at their home in Santa Clarita, California, a 35-mile drive north of Los Angeles. Police stated in their report that they believe Blueface was the intended target.

According to Complex, four individuals broke a back window in an effort to break in while Blueface’s mother and stepdad were home. Blueface’s mother and father managed to scare the intruders off and then immediately notified authorities.

Blueface was not home at the time and has not lived there for some time.

The four invaders, however, were not deterred strongly enough as they returned around midnight and this time successfully gained entry into the house.

The stepdad went downstairs to investigate the noise and subsequently got into an altercation with the men. He reportedly suffered a concussion in the fight and required ten stitches to close the wound over his left eye.

Blueface’s father has since been treated and released. The Santa Clarita Sheriffs Department has launched an investigation into the home invasion, but so far there has been no arrest. The department did not indicate why it believes Blueface was the target.

This violent episode comes just weeks after Blueface and his crew allegedly attacked a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. The bouncer refused to let Blueface into the club because he did not have any identification on him. When the bouncer remained unmoved by Blueface’s celebrity status, is when Blueface allegedly went on the attack.