Cardi B shocked by the Tiger King’s plea from prison

Joe Exotic reached out to Cardi B for help getting out of prison.

The former zoo owner is currently in prison on a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered, and for multiple wildlife violations, but he’s hopeful the upcoming Tiger King sequel will spark a fresh bid to have him freed and he wants the rapper to be his “hero” and lead the calls for his release.

A message on his Twitter account read: “When you see the truth in Tiger King 2, I need you to rally everyone together to be my voice of freedom. Be my hero, girl.”

He posted the plea to his unverified account last week, but the “WAP” hitmaker, 29, only spotted it on Thursday, Oct. 28, and immediately questioned the legitimacy of the post.

She quoted the tweet and asked her 19.4m followers: “Wait, is this the real tiger king?”

Joe’s lawyer, John M. Philips, was quick to respond to the star’s tweet, confirming that it was in fact genuine and they would love to have the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s support.

He wrote: “I represent Joe. He heard about your message from prison. I’d love to put you two together on a phone call next week.”

The connection between the rapper and the convict isn’t quite as unexplained as it may seem – Cardi B publicly supported Joe last year while watching the show that became one of the most-watched in Netflix’s history when it hit at the start of lockdown.

The star was very vocal about her disdain for “greedy” Carole Baskin, Joe’s rival who she had claimed tried to have her killed.

She tweeted: “They did Joe so dirty over and over again… who you think is more wrong? Narcissist Joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?”

She added: “Bout to start a GoFundMe account for Joe. He shall be free.”

Joe was previously hopeful he would be pardoned by former President Donald Trump in his last days at the helm, but he left office without signing the paperwork.

Tiger King 2 will be broadcast on Netflix next month.