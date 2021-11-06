Just Blaze responds after Ye West calls him a ‘copycat’ producer (video)

Ye West is back in drama once again after his recent interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their Drink Champs podcast. During the interview he called fellow producer and collaborator Just Blaze a “copycat” who bit his style when they both produced on Jay-Z’s 2001 album The Blueprint.

“Just Blaze is a copycat. He gets credit for The Blueprint. I did the first half, he just copied me on the second half,” the artist formerly known as Kanye told the hosts.

Ye’s production credits on Jay-Z’s classic sixth album include “Never Change,” “Izzo,” “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love),” “Girls, Girls, Girls, Pt. II” and “Takeover.” Just Blaze’s work behind the boards consisted of cooking up the tracks for “Song Cry,” “Lyrical Exercise,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and “U Don’t Know.”

Just Blaze, whose vast list of credits also include Cam’ron’s “Oh Boy” and Freeway’s “What We Do,” caught wind of Ye’s comments and hit up Instagram to confront the issues head on.

“Well that was unfortunate. I’m only addressing this publicly because it was stated publicly. I’m not here for the mudslinging. I’m just a bit confused and disappointed. None of what was said tonight regarding me fits with any of our history or our previous interactions – particularly in light of very recent attempts to work together again. Through recent years he has reached out to collaborate on various projects, including a much-rumored collaborative project that he was looking for me to handle a good amount of. It unfortunately never saw the light of day due to reasons unrelated to me. Most recently, a couple of months back I woke up to a literal red alert from his people that he was looking for me for his last album in the 11th hour. We tried to pull something off but it was way too last minute,” he posted.