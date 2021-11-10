Sprite creative director A.P. Chaney collaborates with UNWRP’s millennial Black female CEO to launch holiday flavors

A.P. Chaney is the director of creative strategy for sparkling flavors in North America at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, GA. She leads creative excellence across brands including Sprite and Fanta. The Spelman alum’s role focuses on consumer campaigns that are authentic, resonant, and relevant.

Chaney is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and is an advocate for creative diversity, gender equity, and social justice within advertising.

Rolling out spoke more with Chaney about her role at Sprite and their upcoming holiday flavors, as well as the collaboration they have with millennial Black female-owned CEO of UNWRP, Ashley Fouyolle.

When you think about graduating from Spelman, did you ever imagine that you would be heading up such a cool brand like Sprite, as their director of creative strategy?

No, I tell people all the time, when I was in school, I had no idea my job existed, let alone that I would be the creative director of Sprite and some other iconic brands. So, absolutely not, but I’m definitely feeling very blessed and humbled to have such a role.

Sprite has a really cool new holiday rollout for flavor for the upcoming holiday season. Tell us more.

Sprite is really excited about the return of the Winter Spiced Cranberry flavor, which is a limited time holiday flavor that infuses the familiar crisp lemon lime flavor that our consumers know and love, with an added spice. But this year we’re really leaning into collaboration, and so we’re working with a young woman named Ashley Fouyoulle, and the things that she’s done with her company UNWRP, we were super impressed with. So, we approached her about a collaboration on creating custom UNWRP wrapping paper for our product Sprite Winter Spice Cranberry, which plays well off of the joy and the spice of the product that it brings to so many consumers. We really felt that this was an excellent opportunity and the perfect way to bring in more spice and joy to the holidays, while elevating and uplifting our young creators and emerging talent that Sprite often supports.

