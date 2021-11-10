Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny.

Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.

“Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music,” Morris asserted in the recently created TikTok video.

“Eight people are dead and hundreds more injured after Travis Scott’s callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld and I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone,” Morris said.

Scott said in the video that Scott left him for dead in a Los Angeles basement when he suffered a serious seizure, something that he still resents in 2021.

“I originally told my account in 2013 and then it recirculated on Reddit about six years ago,” Morris said.

Shane touched upon the tragedy at Astroworld, saying the videos showing concertgoers trying to inform Travis that there were casualties and that it “aligns with what I know about Travis Scott.”

“When he sees people in harm or in danger, he tends to only continue thinking about himself,” Morris said. “And to make it worse, he’s been doing this for years at other concerts.”

Travis Scott? The same dude who knew his artist was abusing and harassing Justine Skye but didn’t intervene? Him? Well I’ll be dipped pic.twitter.com/CSeU4XbKNG — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) November 6, 2021

To be fair, Scott came out in the aftermath and offered his condolences for the lives lost and greatly impacted at the Astroworld Festival. The rap star also gave full refunds to the attendees and has stated he will cover the funeral expenses for the eight people who died.

Despite these post-Astroworld gestures, Scott and fellow rapper Drake have become the subject of multiple lawsuits along with concert promoter Live Nation.

Flip the page to view former manager Shane Morris’ words on TikTok.