Fetty Wap breaks his silence after being indicted on federal drug charges

Fetty Wap has broken his silence after being arrested in October at Rolling Loud in New York City and his subsequent indictment on drug charges.

The New Jersey native was charged with selling heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. After entering a not guilty plea, he was released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In an Instagram post that Fetty Wap shared on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the rapper seemed to be in a positive frame of mind as he comes to terms with his fate.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely who you stand with but never change what you stand for. Never bend, never fold,” wrote the rapper in a caption that was accompanied by a video featuring a promo for his latest project, The Butterfly Effect. “Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life, it ain’t forever. I’ll be back better wiser and smarter.”

Fetty Wap is allegedly responsible for running a drug ring based out of Long Island, New York. The drug ring is reported to have been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack and cocaine from the West Coast.