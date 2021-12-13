Sherri Shepherd rushed into emergency surgery

The “Wendy Williams Show” has had even more confusion thrown into the mix after learning that popular substitute host Sherri Shepherd was rushed into emergency surgery.

Shepherd’s name has been floating along the rumor circuit as the leading candidate to take the helm of the daytime talk show slot if it is determined that Wendy Williams can never return.

Shepherd has to have an operation to repair appendicitis and will not be able to host the show until later in the week.

“Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday,” Shepherd’s publicist said in a statement that was obtained by Deadline. “The procedure was successful, and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting. She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ today, but she is following doctors’ orders and [is] expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

Until Shepherd returns, actor Michael Rapaport will fill in during the interim.

Shepherd has been a part of a rotating list of celebrity guest hosts until when, and if, Williams is able to recover sufficiently enough from Grave’s disease and the medical complications resulting from contracting a breakthrough case of the novel coronavirus.

Williams has also battled a number of medical maladies in recent years that have taken their toll, including a thyroid condition, drug and alcohol abuse and mental exhaustion due to her traumatizing divorce from husband Kevin Hunter.