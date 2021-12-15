Twitter ignited after Kevin Durant tells Skip Bayless ‘I don’t like you’

Folks seemed to revel in slamming Fox Sports sports show host Skip Bayless after he paid Kevin Durant the ultimate compliment, only to have Durant respond by telling Bayless: “I really don’t like you.”

The famously bombastic and obstinate Bayless, who has been a ceaseless critic of superstar LeBron James, took shots at the Los Angeles Lakers forward on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2021. He tried to exalt Durant at King James’ expense.

Durant and James have been friends for a decade despite being fierce adversaries on the court, including in three championship series’.

Bayless was marveling over Durant’s late-game heroics in his Brooklyn Nets’ come-from-behind victory over the upset-minded Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Durant’s remarkable performance included the fact that he recorded a triple-double during the vanquishing of the Rockets, 131-129, in overtime, despite missing seven teammates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

KD backhanded Bayless despite the compliment:

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Bayless, who used to sit across the desk from Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” for years before moving to Fox for a bigger payday, has repeatedly denigrated King James’ abilities and legacy. In recent years, Bayless has used KD like a baseball bat to hammer away at James’ accomplishments, much to the chagrin of LBJ’s vast fanbase.

Durant obviously doesn’t appreciate it.

"I have said for years that KD is The Best Player on the Planet. You could make a case that he is the greatest scorer in the history of this league." — @RealSkipBayless reacts to Durant's monster G5 pic.twitter.com/w76qGLjbeA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 16, 2021

Because of Bayless’ shameless and frequent trolling of King James, many fans delighted in Durant’s rebuke of Bayless regardless of praise that he has showered Durant for the past several years.

