Terry Crews open to making movie version of this show

Terry Crews is open to making a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” movie.

The 53-year-old actor starred as Terry Jeffords in the long-running sitcom, and although the show ended earlier this year, Terry would love to reprise his role one day.

He shared: “I think everyone is open to it. When you look at what streaming is doing and you also look at how many shows have been brought back. I mean, it’s wild now. They are bringing back ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘Facts of Life’ in different iterations.”

Crews thinks a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” comeback is inevitable and he’s open to the idea of shooting a movie.

He told “Entertainment Tonight”: “We know that there is going to be a comeback sometime and especially now that Peacock is creating their own entertainment, I could see a ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ movie.”

Earlier this year, Crews revealed that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cast were in tears over the final season.

Looking forward to the last series, he explained at the time: “It’s going to be intense, it’s going to be lovely, it’s gonna be fun.

“We’ve been in tears, because we finished it. It’s [been] eight seasons of joy. You’re gonna laugh your head off.”

Crews also confessed to being in denial about the show’s end.

The actor — who starred alongside Andy Samberg and Stephanie Beatriz on the sitcom — said: “Oh, my goodness, you’re talking about, you know, eight years of my life. And truly every cast member and every crew member on that show is family. And this is it.

“It’s so wild. Because, you know, you never know when it’s gonna end. You just know it will. And it’s funny because I’ve been in denial for so long.”