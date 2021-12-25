Tracye Hutchins talks about her journey to becoming a co-anchor

Tracye Hutchins is a co-anchor for CBS46 News at 5 p.m. and Peachtree TV at 9 p.m. She joined CBS46 in 2007 and has been anchoring shows in the community, while also interviewing celebrities. Before her arrival in Atlanta, Hutchins worked for a CBS affiliate in San Diego.

When did you first develop a love for broadcast journalism?

I think for sure it started when I was very young, back when we had to physically get up and walk to the TV and turn the channel. As kids, I was I was the remote because I was a child. So your parents would say get up and turn the channel. We only had five channels and I grew up in Las Vegas with my parents and two sisters. I always watched the news and had an interest in what was going on. We always had the news on in my house.

