Man sentenced for killing girlfriend’s mother and setting house on fire

Calvin Purdie was facing 30 to 60 years in prison for the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s mother.

According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, Purdie strangled 49-year-old Charlotte Chaplin to death. He then set the house on fire in an attempt to cover up the murder. The autopsy revealed Purdie’s DNA under Chaplin’s fingernails, and he also had scratches on his face the day after the killing.

Purdie’s girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter were sleeping in the residence when he set the house on fire, but were rescued by firefighters.

Purdie was convicted in November 2021 of third-degree murder and three counts of arson.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Judge William Tilly sentenced Purdie to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and 10 to 20 years for aggravated arson. He will not be eligible for parole until 2049.