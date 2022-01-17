The all-new 2022 Mini Cooper S Hardtop is turning heads

Known for its bold features, the iconic Mini Cooper has rolled out the newly upgraded 2022 Mini Cooper S Hardtop. The new Mini Cooper hardtop comes with several exterior enhancements that are sure to grab the attention of enthusiasts.

At first glance, the most noticeable upgrade is the removal of the fog lights giving the car more clarity. According to the brand, the new front improves aerodynamics. Other updates include a new front grille, wheel designs, and a color-shifting Multitone roof option. Staying true to the brand’s target audience — affluent urban dwellers in their 20s and 30s — the new Mini Cooper S hardtop is still the premier small car that is fun to drive.

The interior saw some upgrades as well, from the quilted leather seats, redesigned steering wheel to the enlarged infotainment system which now includes SiriusXM satellite radio and lane-change warning. We found the car roomy for the driver and front seat passenger, but not much space for the back seat — but who cares.

Mini Cooper S Hardtop is offered with two-door and four-door options. The brand also brought back the option of manual or automatic transmission with a 189 horsepower 2.0-liter engine. Rolling out test-drove the two-door manual transmission which was an invigorating drive.

Pricing for the 2022 Mini Cooper in the U.S. starts at $26,900. Our test-drive model lists for $36,250.

Make no mistake about it, the 2022 Mini Cooper S Hardtop two-door is a fun car to drive. It surely will catch the attention of enthusiasts and win new fans for the brand.