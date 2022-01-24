NBA Youngboy’s disrespectful message to his child’s mother

NBA Youngboy excoriated the mother of one of his kids with a flaming letter after she said he does not really support their son.

The entire episode began when the mother, who goes by the name Arcola, posted a text exchange between the two where Youngboy begged to see their son. Frustrated with the belief he is not helping enough with their son, Arcola, posted this:

“Kentrell wya (meaning “where you at)? This 9-5 ain’t enough.” Arcola also torched Youngboy, whose birth name is Kentrell Gaulden, to a fan who asked her on TikTok why she still works when NBA Youngboy, aka Youngboy Never Broke Again, is a very famous multimillionaire.

“So since my son’s father got money, I can’t work? I could call him for whatever I want right now. Working is a choice for me. We both are parents … why would I just let him do everything for my son? That’s like cheating on a test in my eyes. I’m going to take care of my son by any means. If that man was to leave right now, I’d be able to take care of my son by myself off working. The f—? I’m a parent too, I got money too. He might have more than me but he’s not the only one with money.”

Naturally, the temperamental Youngboy fired back at her on his Instagram Story.

She also posted other communications between the two that were screenshot by The Shade Room.

Things heated up more when she says that Youngboy demanded that she fly back immediately to Utah and pick up their son after she posted disparaging messages on social media.