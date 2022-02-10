Snoop Dogg facing sexual assault charge from alleged 2013 incident

Snoop Dogg is being sued for sexual assault and battery.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker has denied the allegations made by an anonymous woman, named only as Jane Doe, after she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday claiming he and his associate Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan aka Donald Campbell forced oral sex on her after a concert in California in 2013.

The woman claimed in documents obtained by TMZ that on May 29, 2013, she attended one of Snoop’s gigs and was offered a ride home from Bishop Don after, but she fell asleep in the car and awoke to find they had arrived at Bishop’s home, not her house.

The lawsuit stated: “Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop’s] home.”

It goes on to allege that she woke at 4 am and Bishop “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.”

Jane Doe also alleged Bishop “discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff’s sex and gender.”

