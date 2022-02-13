How Black-owned fashion line Negris LeBrum made a global impact

Travis Hamilton represents what it means to follow inspiration to create greatness. The Louisiana native has impacted the globe with his designs. His brand, Negris LeBrum, was inspired by the love story of a biracial woman who happened to be the grandmother of his close friend. The brand started with a line of 12 T-shirts and is now global. Rolling out spoke with Hamilton about his brand, his wins and being a Black man in the fashion industry.

How would you describe your style?

I would consider the style of Negris LeBrum as classic, conservative sexy. We create collections that are defined by the women [who] wear the brand.

What is the history of your brand’s name, Negris Lebrum?

A beautiful Creole woman named Amanda Metoyer from Natchitoches, Louisiana, fell in love with a Black man during the 1940s. Because of racism, Amanda had to leave her town and people began calling her Negris and the name became her life[time] nickname, Negris means Black woman in French. I fell in love with her story and I created the brand with the tagline “Le Noir est Joli” translated it means Black is beautiful.

How has it been navigating the world of fashion as a Black man?

My journey has had its ups and downs. Navigating the fashion industry without being included in particular groups or being denied networks and resources is challenging. Navigating the process of the fashion calendar is the most challenging for the brand. I remember being told that we didn’t have notable media coverage on the brand years ago. We worked hard at pushing the brand to gain global appeal and we did just that.

Continue reading on the next page.