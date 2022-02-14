‘No Cap’ comedy tour bringing belly laughs to audiences across the country

BMN and JJE Entertainment are two juggernaut companies specializing in promoting concerts, comedy shows and stage plays. Now they have combined forces to bring that kinetic energy to a stage near you with their new comedy tour, “No Cap,” which features some of the youngest and hottest comedians in the game today.

DC Youngfly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Deray Davis, Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, B. Simone and Blaq Ron make up the line-up for the tour. The line-up varies by city.

With a sold-out show in Minneapolis, Deray Davis was the host for the evening. Blaq Ron is making a name for himself in the comedy world. Ron kept the crowd laughing uncontrollably with his hilarious impersonations. B. Simone, the only woman on the line-up, held it down for the women. Karlous Miller, one of the members of 85 South, spent most of his time going back and forth with a woman in the crowd who just wanted his attention. Michael Blackson said he was sick of all the TikTok challenges while performing them on stage. DC Young Fly was the headliner of the show. DC’s acting out his family members and church members at his father’s funeral kept the crowd in tears.

Check the No Cap Tour website for dates and cities. This is a show that you do not want to miss.