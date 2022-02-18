Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ coming to an end

One of TV’s most dynamic shows is set to come to a close in 2022.

At the 2022 Television Critics Association press tour, FX chairman John Landgraf announced the fourth and final season of “Atlanta” will air this fall.

The dynamic and creative production created by modern-day Renaissance Man Donald Glover last hit the airwaves in 2018 for season two. Production for future seasons was previously halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the cast’s busy schedules. At the TCA panel for the show, Glover told reporters he believed the show ends “perfectly,” AV Club reports. He also revealed he wished the show ended after season two.

“Death is natural to me,” Glover reportedly said. “I’ve been doing television for almost two decades now. I like things ending.”

Both seasons three and four of “Atlanta” have been filmed. Season three, which is set in overseas experiences for the cast outside of its original location of Atlanta, is set to premiere on March 24.

The sentiment of enjoying the idea of endings remains constant with the rest of Glover’s career. He walked away from the popular NBC comedy “Community” in 2013 and previously announced the retirement of his music moniker — Childish Gambino. Albeit he has since announced the retirement of Childish Gambino, he announced he had another album in the works. In 2021, Glover tweeted that he was writing three movies.

Continue reading on the next page.