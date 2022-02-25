Fans think NBA YoungBoy will soon pop the question to a special person

NBA YoungBoy might be looking to settle down very soon with his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle.

On Feb. 24, Shyne Jewelers posted a video of an engagement ring on Instagram, but the caption also caught many people’s attention.

Fans believe NBA Youngboy is getting ready to propose to his current girlfriend after reportedly ordering an engagement ring pic.twitter.com/80L5KKAEru — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 25, 2022

“NBA Youngboy 30ct Engagement Ring – all stones GIA certified,” Shyne Jewelers said in the caption. “Comment who you think it’s for.” People began to think it was for Mychelle, but it is uncertain if Youngboy has popped the question yet.

In Sep. 2021, YoungBoy and Mychelle welcomed their first child together, which makes this child number eight for the rapper.

Prior to dating Mychelle, YoungBoy was dating Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather. She gave birth to their son in Jan. 2021.

YoungBoy is currently on house arrest in Utah, while he’s fighting a federal case that has him facing a lengthy prison sentence if he’s convicted.