Werk University teaches Black women how to create new income streams

Koeryelle DuBose is the founder of Werk University, an online educational platform that caters to Black women and teaches them how to utilize their skills and expertise to create new income streams, so that they can stop living paycheck to paycheck and turn their side hustles into fully functioning businesses that replace their corporate jobs.

DuBose is serious about helping other Black women step into their greatness and boss up. Werk University provides its students with the opportunity to learn from high level professionals in various industries in its weekly course content. Werk University also exposes its students to blueprints for building successful side hustles with little to no investment funds to start. DuBose firmly believes that if she educates more Black women and helps them to create more income, that it will free them up to do more in our community and make more of an impact.

Since its inception, Werk University has served over 1,800 women globally and its students have earned over $2.5 million in extra income in only 18 months, simply by using the curriculum and resources provided. Werk University is 100% Black-owned and only employs Black faculty and trainers.

“WERK U’s is the resource to help you get real results. I put together the principles that have helped me 10X my teaching salary along with my rolodex of experts, coaches and consultants to connect you with the resources you need so you can stop living paycheck to paycheck. I pride myself on being able to teach women how to start a new stream without a specialized skill and I would love to show you how to leverage the things you’re already doing and the experience you already have to make the money you deserve!” DuBose writes in the “about” section on her website.

