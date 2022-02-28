Stellantis and the NBL are supporting Black-owned businesses with new program

On Feb. 28, Stellantis and the National Business League concluded their pilot of the National Black Supplier Development Program, graduating 13 Black-owned business participants.

In a statement given by the president and CEO of the National Business League, Kenneth L. Harris, PhD told rolling out, “As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic racial unrest in this country, due to unarmed murders of Black men and women, causing a Black Lives Matter movement throughout the globe, Stellantis stepped up to address the need for Black racial equity.”

“By partnering with the National Business League, the country’s first National Black Supplier Development Program was created for Black businesses looking to do business with the fortune 500 companies, federal government, public and private sector contract and procurement opportunities. As a result, we’ve graduated 13 Black businesses as part of the NBSDP inaugural pilot collective class, which is a huge testament to the progress and future stability of the national program.”

Many of the 13 companies have secured or have been considered for contracts on some of Stellantis’ illustrious marketing projects and vehicle programs, including Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer marketing programs.

The pilot group was also able to participate in coursework on many business topics and benefited from interactions with Stellantis leaders, business experts and Tier 1 suppliers. The plan in the future is for the program to develop Black suppliers for opportunities to pursue greater racial equity in the marketplace.

Moving forward, the NBL will support the development of more than 2.9 million Black businesses around the country and internationally for future opportunities within the public and private sectors. The goal is to develop sustainable Black businesses that will impact local and global economies, creating jobs through entrepreneurship and growing the number of Black businesses, no matter the size.