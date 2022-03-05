The Veloster was specifically designed to target a younger market. With Hyundai’s approach to high-performance cars and its sleek body style, the 2022 Veloster N M/T is sure to catch the attention of millennials and beyond.

Besides the Veloster being affordable, this car is small, nimble, fun to drive and its performance on the road is impressive too. The 2022 Veloster N M/T comes with a manual 7-speed transmission giving the car a race-like manual shift.

The one downside to this car — it is not made for tall drivers. Besides that minor detail, the Veloster’s compact and low to the ground feel offers high performance and an ultimate driving experience.

There are some minor changes on the second-generation models such as more fluid lines that run alongside the Veloster. As for the N trim, the logo is prominent inside and out. For the youthful driver, the Veloster is a very reliable car. Most important, it is inexpensive to maintain.

The 2022 Veloster N M/T comes loaded with plenty of cool features, but of course, additional options are available if desired. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price starts around $32,500, add on freight and handling total price around $33,525.

