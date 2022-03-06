Are you ready to transform your life, lose weight and keep it off? Jeremy B. Goodman is a certified health coach, a certified personal trainer, and a certified running coach with a book that can guide you toward that fit life you desire.

Goodman, who is the chief fitness officer and owner of Good Fitness LLC, has over 17 years of experience leading and developing high-performing teams in the utility industry and over seven years transforming lives in the health and fitness industry.

Along with Goodman’s deep passion for health and fitness and extensive track record in the health and fitness industry, Goodman has penned a book That Fit Life, which can be used as a tool to guide you towards your new fit life.

Goodman’s vision is to live an active and healthy lifestyle that inspires others to do the same because he is committed to helping people reach their health and fitness goals.

What inspired you to write That Fit Life?

My personal journey with weight loss and my passion for helping others inspired me to write this book. I want to pour into others and help them become the best versions of themselves. My book provides the blueprint on how to lose weight and transform your life.

