Drew Sidora discusses ‘being that girl’ and return of ‘RHOA’

When you’re that girl, there’s no limit to the love you receive, which is why Drew Sidora was honored at a brunch in Detroit on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Trust Detroit Nightclub. The That Girl Surprise Success Celebration was hosted by Being That Girl, an organization that celebrates and supports women through fashion, business, media, education, sisterhood and collaboration. The “Line Sisters” star was verklempt as she expressed gratitude for connecting with her new tribe during Women’s History Month.

“I am just honored to be celebrated. I love everything Being That Girl is doing and represents, I’m excited to now be a part of their family,” she said while meeting, greeting and accepting gifts from local women entrepreneurs and professionals.

She added, “It’s really beautiful to see Black women supporting, uplifting one another because we are so powerful when we come together and unite.”

The joy of every woman in the room was felt as BTG founder and CEO Natasha Lee acknowledged Sidora for “the many outstanding things she’s done in her career and the community.” Beyond Sidora’s success, Lee wanted to “take a moment to recognize her as simply a woman,” and revere her for being a “wife, mother, diligent worker and businesswoman, just like the other women who were invited to attend.”

After she was showered with handbags, accessories, keepsakes and treats, Sidora shared a few details about season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is rumored to be premiering on May 1, the same day as her birthday. This will be her second season on the Bravo staple along with returning cast members, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and the newest peach holder, Sanya Richards-Ross. “I gave her [Richards-Ross] a whole lot of advice,” Sidora shared stopping short of specifics before insisting, “Y’all gon’ have to watch — she should’ve listened to me, let’s just say that.”

When it comes to Whitfield, who is from the original cast of “RHOA” and returning for a second time, Sidora is “very happy” about Chateau Shereé’s comeback and a reappearance of the She by Shereé clothing line. “She is back and we are finally ready to see some fashions. … I saw ’em with my own eyes, it’s coming,” she confirmed with a hopeful tone.

It’ll be interesting to see the drama unfold this upcoming season meanwhile, the Crazy, Sexy, Cool star is bringing a long-standing dream to fruition this summer. “I do music. I’ve written for other artists and now I’m finally ready to put out my own project,” she revealed. “[There are] some heavy hitters that I’m working with and I’m so honored. It’s been decades that I’ve been waiting to put out music, everything is in God’s timing.”

Follow Being That Girl @iamthatgirlnatasha and @thatgirlaccountpage.