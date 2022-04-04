Black MMA fighters Will Smith should train with after infamous slap

It’s been an entire week since the Will Smith and Chris Rock fiasco took place at the Academy Awards, and people are still keeping the controversy alive.

The slap has been replayed over and over on national television, and some have even done a full breakdown of the step-by-step process of the hit.

Smith laid a good hit on Rock, which may lead one to wonder: could Smith go into training with MMA fighters? And if so, which professionals should train with? Smith would be considered a light-heavyweight due to his weight range, so here are a few options that make sense for him.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is one of the most well-known light heavyweight MMA fighters. He was the youngest champion in UFC history with his title victory at age 23, and holds many UFC records in the light heavyweight division, including the most title defenses, most wins, longest win streak, and most submission victories.

Daniel Cormier

Some think that Cormier is one of the best light heavyweight MMA fighters ever – next to Jones. Funny enough, his only loss has come against Jones, but he has dominated every one of his other opponents. Cormier was also a six-time U.S. World and Olympic Team Member, representing his country well as a world bronze medalist, World Cup runner-up, and two-time Pan American champion.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

Quinton Jackson was known for his fast, powerful, brutal slams and knockout power when he was in the UFC. Some may have forgotten but Jackson was the first Undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, with over 30 fights and only having seven defeats in his career.

Which professional MMA fighter do you think Smith should train with?