WBA’s Barristers’ Ball returns after 2-year hiatus

On April 30, the 60th Annual Wolverine Bar Foundation Barristers’ Ball returns to Detroit, after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ball will take place at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center.

“The Annual Barristers’ Ball is our largest fundraiser and one of the most anticipated events of the year. We are excited to bring it back in 2022 after cancellations due to the pandemic,” said Kim L. Ward, president, Wolverine Bar Association.

“We invite everyone to come out to support our important mission — to increase access to the legal profession and improve diversity and inclusion within our community, ” said Ward.

The charitable event will honor Federal and Circuit Court Judges, law student scholarship recipients and remarkable individuals whose impact has made a difference in the legal community including Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and Shahida Mausi, managing operator of the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Doug E. Fresh will be on the mic and the band will be led by multi-platinum music director Kern Brantley.

The Barristers’ Ball is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a President’s Reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks and live performances by the hottest local Detroit DJs. Anyone wishing to attend can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.