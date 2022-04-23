Tyrell Zimmerman shares how football was the catalyst for his bright future

Tyrell Zimmerman is a mental health advocate, a financial guru and a former athlete, He is also the author of the children’s book, Carter: My Dream, My Reality, which teaches youngsters how they can make a difference in the world. Zimmerman spoke with rolling out about his upbringing, his book, and how he hopes to inspire younger generations.

How did football help you at a younger age?

Most people have a dream of going and being this great superstar, and being a professional football player, or a professional basketball player, and being famous and making a lot of money. Where I’m from, it was more about getting out of the struggle and hiding the pain. Football was an outlet to mask the realities of what life was like. I’m grateful for what it provided for me, but I always knew I was greater than a football player. I don’t even like to be identified as a football player, because that limits me. I look at myself as a person [who] utilized football as the vehicle to give me opportunities, and I took those opportunities and made the best of them.

What is your children’s book about?

My children’s book is centered around mental health, trauma, and mental wellness, particularly in the Black and Brown communit[ies]. I wrote this book for two reasons. One, I wanted to promote literacy, because we’re finding that the literacy rates amongst Black and Brown boys are far below proficiency, and there are actually indicators that tell us that young boys at the third or fourth-grade level are going to end up committing violent crimes.

The other reason was that I needed to have a tool to help address mental health and trauma in children. A lot of times, we see what’s going on in the world. Our children are experiencing these things as well, and maybe 30 years ago, we could shield children from what was going on, because we didn’t have the technology and social media. Now with social media and widespread information at such a rapid speed, our children are exposed to things, and it is our responsibility to be able to provide the help and have guided, educated discussions with them.

How does it feel to know you’re helping the younger generation navigate through life?

I’m very proud. I’m currently engaged in a few things where I work with athletes for the NFL draft. I’m mentoring several athletes, helping them get ready and preparing them mentally. I’m very proud of this work, and it’s very rewarding. Sometimes when I go down memory lane, I think about my childhood growing up without a father and some of the things I didn’t really get to partake in and didn’t have the privilege of enjoying. But then I have a sigh of relief, and I feel good, and I can excel. It was all worth it.