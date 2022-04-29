Singer songwriter Baegii is all grown up and ready for the world

Meet female recording artist Baegii, a singer and songwriter from Atlanta. From the start she had a clear understanding of what she wanted to be. At the young age of six, her parents noticed how much dancing and singing meant to her, so they enrolled her in dance, theater, and local competitions. Now all grown up and ready to show the world her talent, Baegii is releasing her new single, “Toxi.”

What is the inspiration for your latest project?

My latest body of work is called Vacancy. It’s so special because it’s my first solo project ever. I worked on it with Mini on the Boards, who is my producer and engineer. The intro songs that start the EP get me emotional. I love how I could bring real-life situations into my music; that felt amazing.

Who are your mentors?

My mentors would definitely be my management team. They have molded me into a smart and very humble artist. I’ve been to a few countries and many states and met many great people, but not many people take the time to understand and try to create the best situation for you.

Who is your inspiration?

Rihanna is my answer to anything inspirational. She’s always been my favorite person from day one. Everything about her entire story has me drawn to her. I respect the journey and the path that she is creating for us up-and-coming female artists.

How do you live life to the fullest

I’ve always believed in having a blast or don’t do it at all. I’m a Taurus so being a fun girl is my personality trait. My life pretty much day to day is waking up and just turning the vibes up. I’m definitely trying to live stress-free, so that’s the best way to do it for me. So if that means hanging out with my close girlfriends or making music all day, either way, know I’m having a great time trying to live my life to the fullest.