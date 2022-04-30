‘Back of My Mind’ tour sells out in Minneapolis

H.E.R is one of the most celebrated artists in the industry. She created a musical lane and dominated in a way with her catalog of music that has positioned her for longevity and icon status. The Grammy and Academy Award winner, singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and actress is traipsing the country wth the H.E.R Back of My Mind tour which recently stopped in Minneapolis on Friday, April 29 at The Armory.

For her first time in Minneapolis, H.E.R brought the city out in a major way. Draped in a purple silky dress nightshirt with some purple Nikes to honor the icon and legend Prince, it just happened to rain that evening. She opened the show by making the crowd “Go Crazy” as they jumped up and down, screaming. After that, the flow of the show went very smoothly and kept the concert-goers engaged. It went from high energy to slow melodies. The crowd sang every song back to her as if they were a part of the show. Participation was extremely high. If you have not seen H.E.R perform in person, you are missing something extraordinary.

The performer blessed the audience with her musicianship which is leading her to greatness on the way to becoming a superstar. Watching her play the guitar will leave you mesmerized and in awe. The ability to sing live and sound exactly like the album is rare, but H.E.R was in top form tonight. She was supported by a fantastic band and background singers who are very strong vocally and have great stage presences. The background singers showcased their talents as Blakely and Ajanee opened the show, and Miles performed the vocals for the song “Best Part.

You are talking about someone who knows how to end a show. First, she sang the hit song “We Made It” and shared her new track “Lose It All,” with a mix of “Purple Rain.” The performance brought several fans to tears and as many embraced one another. This is definitely a must-see show.

Fans check H.E.R website for cities and dates.