Lil Nas X disses BET in new snippet (video)

Lil Nas X didn’t hold back any punches in his latest snippet.

The rapper took to social media to tease an unreleased track featuring NBA Youngboy.

“F— BET! F—- BET!”

Lil Nas X has expressed his displeasure for Black Entertainment Television for not being nominated for any 2022 Awards after having six songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, the White artist featured on one of his No. 1 songs, Jack Harlow, received a nomination for Best Male Rapper.

“I just put three up in the top 10,” Lil Nas X’s snippet included, “and I don’t need nobody.”

The artist initially tweeted and deleted his immediate thoughts on the snub.

“Thank you BET Awards,” he posted. “An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”

After releasing the snippet, Lil Nas X continued to tweet.

“This not over no BET Award,” he posted. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all you want, but imma risk it all for us.”

Someone then pointed out how the artist had two Grammys.

“This is my point exactly,” he responded. “How can I get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just one nomination from my own people? Is that not crazy? Am I really tripping?”

Going viral for doing the out-of-the-ordinary with a deeper purpose is a theme of the artist’s career. In 2021, he posted he was pregnant, with the due date being the same day as his debut album coming out. The move was considered controversial, but to go along with the “pregnancy” was a “baby registry,” which was a fundraiser for organizations addressing important issues within the queer community, like assisting HIV victims.

Someone pointed out how Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean have still received nominations after coming out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Love Frank and Tyler to death, but can we admit queer men are more respected when they do less feminine things or am I making that up?” Lil Nas X responded to the social media user.

BET sent a statement to Deadline to respond to the snippet.

“We love Lil Nas X,” the statement read. “He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at ‘BET Awards’ 2019 and his ‘BET Awards’ 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.”

The company’s statement later read the BET Voting Academy is comprised of 500 entertainment professionals including publicists, sports journalists, influencers and artists.

“No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy,” the statement reads.

BET’s statement also read the company champions diversity and inclusion within the Black community.

Go to the next page to see and hear the snippet for yourself. Warning: understand it’s not safe for work.