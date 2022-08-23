50 Cent drops trailer to gory horror film ‘Skill House’ (video)

Fans are getting a glimpse on the new horror movie by 50 Cent that was so gory and bloody that even one of the cameramen passed out while filming.

Directed by Josh Stolberg, who is known for his specialization in the macabre and gore in such movies as Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The new gore fest film stars Fifty, viral TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant.

The movie is about “a group of influencers who wake up in a gorgeous mansion, only to discover they’re actually trapped in a deranged popularity contest. This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” producer Ryan Kavanaugh explained to Deadline. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce [Hall] do the same with his career.”

Fans will soon learn why a cameraman fainted for about a half-hour due to the graphic scenes.

“When it happened, it was nighttime, dimly lit, and we were in the middle of filming a frightening scene that involved a lot of blood,” Kavanaugh told People magazine. “One of our camera operators literally dropped and passed out. The camera broke, an on-set medic came and tended to him, and we broke for almost an hour.”

Check out the trailer that has some of the fans already getting excited.