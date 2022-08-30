Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police.

Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.

On Aug. 27, 7-year-old Ava Phillips was shot during a family gathering inside an apartment. When police arrived at the scene, Phillips was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Phillips’ father, Jonathan Phillips, told WSB-TV that Ava and her brother were visiting their mother when there was some type of disagreement and “one thing led to another.”

By Aug. 29, police had obtained warrants for the arrests of Springfield and Deshon Collins.

According to a warrant, Springfield assaulted Collins with a gun during a dispute. Collins is still at large and has arrest warrants for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His relationship with Springfield and Phillips is unknown.