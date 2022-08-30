Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The other suspect is still at large
Image source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police.

Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.


On Aug. 27, 7-year-old Ava Phillips was shot during a family gathering inside an apartment. When police arrived at the scene, Phillips was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Phillips’ father, Jonathan Phillips, told WSB-TV that Ava and her brother were visiting their mother when there was some type of disagreement and “one thing led to another.”


By Aug. 29, police had obtained warrants for the arrests of Springfield and Deshon Collins.

According to a warrant, Springfield assaulted Collins with a gun during a dispute. Collins is still at large and has arrest warrants for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His relationship with Springfield and Phillips is unknown.

Read more about:

Also read

getImgIntranet
Sports
Mike Tyson gives prediction on his life expectancy
halle berry_featured_bang
Entertainment
Halle Berry describes 'divine connection' with 'B.A.P.S.' co-star Natalie Desselle Reid
bobby brown scowl
News
Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Jr., found dead at age 28
getImgIntranet
Music
Family and fans remember and honor Nipsey Hussle 1 year after his passing
Music
Diddy still mourning Kim Porter 1 year later (video)
unnamed-3
Entertainment
John Singleton's mother says girlfriend abandoned him in his last days

Watch this video

What's new

NL_IMG_0113
Reasons that Nichole Lynel is a popular Black designer
lebron james selfie
LeBron James graces cover of 'Sports Illustrated' with 2 sons (photo)
r kelly_featured image_bang photo
Another woman testifies that R. Kelly had sex with her as a minor