14-year-old boy fatally shot, teenager arrested

On Sept. 6, Clarkston police arrested a 17-year-old boy that they say fatally shot a teenager in the head at a Dekalb County apartment.

On the night of Sept. 3, officers were sent to the apartment after reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy unconscious outside an apartment building. He had been shot in the head and died from his injuries at a hospital.

Furahisha Apulu was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Apulu is being held without bond at the Dekalb county jail.

Sgt. Dustin Dulcher said in a news release that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and this wasn’t a random act of violence.