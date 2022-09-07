Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

14-year-old boy fatally shot, teenager arrested

The teenager died from his injuries at a hospital
Image source: Dekalb County Jail

On Sept. 6, Clarkston police arrested a 17-year-old boy that they say fatally shot a teenager in the head at a Dekalb County apartment.

On the night of Sept. 3, officers were sent to the apartment after reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy unconscious outside an apartment building. He had been shot in the head and died from his injuries at a hospital.


Furahisha Apulu was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Apulu is being held without bond at the Dekalb county jail.

Sgt. Dustin Dulcher said in a news release that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and this wasn’t a random act of violence.


Read more about:

Also read

MichaelHarrisII
Sports
Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II leans on family after signing extension
HawksCommunity
Community Leadership
DeKalb County gets a new community room, thanks to Atlanta Hawks, State Farm
DeKalbOfficerBethea
Health IQ
DeKalb County officer explains why he finally got COVID-19 vaccination
DeKalbVaccine
Health
DeKalb County continues incentivized vaccinations as 2nd boosters arrive
DeKalbGoodTrouble
Health IQ
DeKalb County recognized at 'Good Trouble Honors' for vaccination efforts
DeKalbBatmanVaccine
Health Videos
DeKalb County's Batman gives tour of incentivized vaccination station

Watch this video

What's new

DSC_7826
Bow Wow slammed for charging $1K for VIP meet-and-greet
NO RESTRICTIONS
Chadwick Boseman's uncle found after being reported missing
getImgIntranet-1
Diddy plans to boycott Adidas in support of Kanye West