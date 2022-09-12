Custody exchange goes wrong; father does this to ex-wife and her boyfriend

A man was accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Covington, Georgia on Sept. 11.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Smith and his ex-wife got into a confrontation during a custody exchange for their 15-year-old daughter, but the daughter did not want to go with the father.

That’s when Smith went inside the house to grab a gun and shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend inside their car.

The sheriff’s office says the couple tried to drive away but crashed two houses down the road. The mother died in the ambulance while on the way to the hospital, and her boyfriend died on the scene.

Smith got away from the scene but turned himself around midnight. He faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.