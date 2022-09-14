Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

How a DoorDash delivery led to a man being killed

The delivery was initially sent to the wrong address
Image source: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office

A Conyers man is dead and another is in jail after a confrontation that resulted from a Door Dash delivery being sent to the wrong address.

Fernando Soloman was shot and killed on Sept. 8 by Zaire Cortell Watson. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Soloman ordered a food delivery with Door Dash to his apartment, but it was sent to the wrong address. Soloman then went to retrieve the delivery, and Watson opened his door and shot him.


A deputy was called in response to the shooting, and when he arrived Soloman was on the ground bleeding. He was treated by EMS but died at the scene.

Watson was detained at the scene and told officers he shot Soloman after seeing him reach in his pocket. Watson is being charged with aggravated assault, murder, and felony murder.


According to the incident report, Watson’s father was at the scene and told officers he saw Soloman at the door by accessing his Ring camera via his phone and had called his son.

Soloman’s father was at the scene as well and told deputies he had arrived home to find his son shot.

Read more about:

Also read

tibias-holmes-jpg-1639571731
News
Deputy charged with DUI after high-speed chase
Vaccine feature
Health IQ
What women should know about the COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects
Vaccine
Health
12-step guide to managing your 1st vaccination shot
halle berry_featured_bang
Entertainment
Halle Berry supports Megan Thee Stallion with a profane message
Draya Michele at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wonder' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on November 14, 2017
Entertainment
Draya Michele apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her injury
Ezra-Blackmugshot
News
Atlanta area jail CO caught bringing coke to inmates

Watch this video

What's new

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Why Nicki Minaj is suing an Instagram influencer
DemetriaObilor
Demetria Obilor responds to social media's colorist claims on new Revolt show
doja-1-960x720.jpg.pagespeed.ce
Doja Cat promotes 'rave' culture while discussing her new album