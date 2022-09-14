How a DoorDash delivery led to a man being killed

A Conyers man is dead and another is in jail after a confrontation that resulted from a Door Dash delivery being sent to the wrong address.

Fernando Soloman was shot and killed on Sept. 8 by Zaire Cortell Watson. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Soloman ordered a food delivery with Door Dash to his apartment, but it was sent to the wrong address. Soloman then went to retrieve the delivery, and Watson opened his door and shot him.

A deputy was called in response to the shooting, and when he arrived Soloman was on the ground bleeding. He was treated by EMS but died at the scene.

Watson was detained at the scene and told officers he shot Soloman after seeing him reach in his pocket. Watson is being charged with aggravated assault, murder, and felony murder.