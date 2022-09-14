Tyrese uses celebrity’s name as clickbait to vent about his ex-wife

Tyrese’s love life has been a roller-coaster ride for a while, and he’s shared his feelings with fans on a number of occasions.

In August 2022, Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson were in court as the judge ordered the star to pay $10,690 per month in child support.

Weeks later, Tyrese is on Instagram venting, but with a strange twist. In an Instagram video, the caption reads “Telling people I lived with Kim Kardashian and contemplated suicide.” The twist is that the video has nothing to do with Kardashian, and everything to do with his ex-wife.

“It is not OK to do something this evil, vile, and f—– up to somebody,” Tyrese said. “Have me slipping in and out of depression confused just trying to figure out what did I ever say or do that can have somebody so vile, so methodical, so evil, and so hurtful.”

Tyrese continues and says even though he’s a celebrity, he has feelings just like anybody else. Later on in the video, he starts talking about his ex-wife.

“I was in love with this woman, I never cheated on this woman,” Tyrese said. “The only woman I kissed in five years was Naomie Harris’ forehead in the movie Black and Blue. There is no baby on the way, I never got another woman pregnant and said ‘Go have an abortion.’ It did not happen.”

Some people think Tyrese is just trying to get attention, and one Instagram user said “He’s trying to say Kim is that powerful we would only listen to him because he wrote her name on a post.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. You can also contact the suicide text line by sending “HOME” to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.