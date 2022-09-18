Search
Blueface knocks out Chrisean Rock’s father after getting punched (video)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock seem to be in a public fight on a weekly basis
Blueface (Image source: Instagram – @bluefacebleedem)

Another day, another violent altercation involving rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock that has gone viral.

This time, Rock’s family was involved in the melee in which her father was reportedly knocked out with a vicious punch from Blueface, according to the video obtained by TMZ.


The entertainment publication describes the imbroglio popping off at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore this past weekend in which Rock’s dad surprised Blueface with a punch. Blueface reflexively swung back but missed.

There is no word as to what precipitated the fight between the two parties. But this is often the case in the numerous instances of public spats and fights that Blueface and Rock have had in the past year or so.


In another clip, Blueface was able to get off a clean shot against the man who appears to be Rock’s father. The video shows that the man was knocked out cold from the connection to the side of his head. Rock later confirmed on social media that the man who was cold-cocked was her dad.

Interestingly enough, Rock did not feel bad about her father getting put to sleep. In now-deleted Twitter posts, Rock said her father was an abusive father who was mostly absent from her life.

Baltimore police were called to the hotel to investigate the fight but no arrests were reportedly made. No word if charges will be filed against anyone involved now that the video has gone viral.

