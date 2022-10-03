Escaped Connecticut inmate captured during his birthday party in Georgia

On Oct. 1, 2022, a fugitive on the run from Connecticut was arrested in McDonough, Georgia, at his birthday party.

Forenza Murphy, 31, was taken into custody after deputies received a tip that he was at a family member’s house celebrating.

Murphy left the Connecticut Department of Corrections left without authorization at halfway house in Bridgeport on Aug. 8, 2022, while serving a four-year prison sentence for robbery.

“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught,” Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement on Facebook. “It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Corrections, Murphy’s birthday was Sept. 24.