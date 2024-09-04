Unraveling the mystery: Arrest in the cold case of Nicole Alston

In a shocking turn of events, Angel Marie Thompson has been arrested in connection with the cold case murder of her friend, Nicole Alston. This case, which has remained unsolved for over a decade, took a significant step forward when Thompson was charged with concealing Alston’s death.

The Discovery of Nicole Alston’s Remains

Nicole Alston’s remains were discovered in 2007 following an investigation into a suspicious burning bag found on the side of the road in Troup County, Georgia. The gruesome discovery led authorities to uncover the tragic fate of Alston, who was only 24 at the time of her death.

Despite the discovery of her remains, it wasn’t until 2023 that DNA testing confirmed the identity of the victim. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted extensive testing, comparing results from various forensic laboratories. The results revealed that the remains belonged to Nicole Alston, who had last been known to reside in Manhattan, New York.

Thompson’s Alleged Deception

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson allegedly assumed Alston’s identity and collected approximately $200K in benefits over eight years. This included Social Security benefits, food stamps, and Section 8 housing assistance, all fraudulently obtained while posing as Alston.

The investigation revealed that Alston’s family lost contact with her around Thanksgiving of 2007, shortly after she and Thompson moved from Manhattan to Atlanta. During this time, Thompson was reportedly wanted in New York for theft and identity fraud.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding Alston’s murder. While no suspects have been officially identified in her murder, the case has garnered significant attention due to the shocking nature of the allegations against Thompson.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has stated that additional agencies in Georgia are involved in the investigation, particularly concerning Thompson’s alleged fraudulent activities.