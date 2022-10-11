Nicole Sebree-Henry shares what makes her a successful woman in business

Nicole Sebree-Henry is the senior director of multicultural marketing for Rocket Central. Her responsibilities include engaging with minority, underserved communities, and introducing the benefits of securing a mortgage withRocket Mortgage. She also helps to identify ways to bridge the homeownership gap between the general market and people of color.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

My superpowers are having faith and confidence. I know who I am and who I belong to. When you are confident in

yourself and you know that God has you, it helps you to walk into any room and know that you belong. I think another superpower I have is a gift I received from my mother, which is perseverance. This life will give you a lot of highs and lows, I believe you have to keep pushing with a sense of gratitude. I learned this from watching my personal superhero, which is my mother.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

I am a person with big ideas who has the ability to deliver on those ideas. Some people can come up with “out-of-the-box” ideas and some are good at executing a plan. I have the ability to see it from ideation to execution.

I also started advertising at the lowest title one could have. I worked every title and job throughout my 24-year career. I would never ask anyone to do something I haven’t done and would not do it myself. Therefore, those that I lead respect that in me.

I am a mentor to many. I have helped numerous people in their careers achieve success and given jobs to people of color and minority-owned businesses, which allowed them to interact with Fortune 500 companies because they deserved it. Without me in leadership, some would not have had those doors opened.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My greatest achievement is staying true to who I am. I am a girl from Detroit who was raised by my parents and grandparents. I am a Cass Technical High School, University of Michigan, and The George Washington University grad who was able to secure wonderful mentors, become a mentor, be the only woman of color in many rooms and not shrink under the pressure. I have gained and maintained 20-plus year friendships in business and 3o-plus year personal friendships. I am a wife and a mother, which supersedes everything else. Those are my proudest achievements.