NFL star Julio Jones’ home burglarized, suspect caught (video)

NFL wide receiver Julio Jones’ home was broken into in a streak of thieves invading the homes of wealthy celebrities.

Rolling out has recently reported that the estates of Rihanna and Megan thee Stallion were burglarized in Los Angeles County, just to name a few, as well as the house belonging to singer Mariah Carey in Atlanta.

Jones, one of the best receivers in modern Atlanta Falcon history, is in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the franchise he was traded to. Jones was in Florida on Oct. 11, 2022, (though the episode is just now reaching the media’s radar) when the burglary took place, and there were no injuries to the owner.

The Atlanta Police Department detailed the tracking and arrest of the suspect as he was wearing the very clothing and jewelry that he allegedly had just stolen from Jones’ home.

Atlanta Police Capt. Ben Vayens told Fox 5 Atlanta how the clothing led to quick identification.

“There were several items missing from the location which include clothing and jewelry, and also [the officer] did a great job taking a detailed description and providing a detailed description over the radio.”

An off-duty officer working that night helped to track down the man identified as 31-year-old Martin Williams.

The officer could be heard asking the man,

“Do you have any weapons on you?”

Williams responded, “No, sir.”

Captain Vayens explained to the television station that “when he apprehended the male, he did have on one of his sweatshirts that were stolen from the residence, the exact description provided by the victims and that helped lead to the arrest.”

Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta