Wendy Williams gives an update on her health

After entering a wellness facility in September 2022, Wendy Williams is now “home and healing,” according to her representative.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Williams also shared a message for her fans: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support, and many prayers, I am back better than ever.”

In 2019, Williams told her audience that she was living in a sober house after seeking treatment for addiction issues. That the same year, she filed for a divorce from her then-husband Kevin Hunter. She also discussed her issues with Graves’ disease, a disorder that caused her to leave the show numerous times.

In September 2022, Zanotti issued a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six column saying that Williams had “entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues.”

The news outlet stated that sources claimed that the former talk show host had spiraled since the termination of her “Wendy Williams Show” in June 2022. Sherri Shepherd took over the time slot and now helms her self-titled talk show.